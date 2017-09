Sept 23 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG : * Says share of investment properties in overall portfolio is scheduled to grow

to around 50 percent by end of 2014 * Says anticipates significant payback from its major projects in Berlin and

Hamburg during the remainder of 2014 * Sees target equity ratio at market values of around 40 percent by the end of

2014