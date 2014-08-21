FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peach Property Group reports H1 net profit of CHF 4.4 million, up 17 percent
#Financials
August 21, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Peach Property Group reports H1 net profit of CHF 4.4 million, up 17 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG : * Says H1 net profit for the period of CHF 4.4 million 17 percent over last

year’s half-year result * Says H1 earnings before taxes rise 12 percent to CHF 5.9 million * Says H1 operating income up 57 percent to CHF 42.6 million * Says H1 net profit was up around 17 percent on the previous year to CHF 4.4

million * Says is optimistic about 2014 as a whole * Says H1 earnings before taxes grew 12 percent to CHF 5.9 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

