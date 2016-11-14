FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greencore plans to buy U.S. firm Peacock for $747.5 mln
November 14, 2016 / 7:40 AM / 9 months ago

Greencore plans to buy U.S. firm Peacock for $747.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Irish-based Greencore Group said on Monday it planned to buy U.S. convenience food manufacturer Peacock Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to transform its U.S. business.

Greencore, which is listed in London, said it would buy the business on a debt free and cash free basis, backed by a fully underwritten rights issue offered to qualifying shareholders.

It said it expected to see significantly enhanced earnings and a targeted return ahead of cost of capital from the first full year of ownership.

Headquartered in Illinois, Peacock is focused on categories such as frozen breakfast sandwiches, snack kits for kids and salad kits.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

