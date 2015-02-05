MOVES-Peak Reinsurance names Jackie Wong senior vice president (M&A)

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Peak Reinsurance names Jackie Wong senior vice president
February 5, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Peak Reinsurance names Jackie Wong senior vice president

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Peak Reinsurance Co Ltd, backed by Fosun International Ltd, has appointed Jackie Wong senior vice president, mergers and acquisitions.

Wong will work with the company’s senior management team to explore strategic opportunities and new business areas.

Prior to joining Peak Re, she was vice president of financial institutions group, investment banking at Barclays’ Hong Kong office, where she specialized in insurance M&A and capital markets transactions. She also worked at Barclays’ New York office, where she covered insurance and reinsurance clients in North America. (Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)

