LONDON May 5 Two-thirds of Pearson
shareholders symbolically rejected its remuneration report at
the publishing firm's annual general meeting on Friday, making
clear their disapproval of the company's performance in the last
year.
The education group earlier on Friday said it would cut more
costs and put its U.S. school publishing unit up for sale,
sending its shares up 12 percent.
However, the stock is still down on the year as it battles
to revive a business that has been undermined by the move to
digital learning.
Pearson Chief Executive John Fallon received a 20 percent
pay rise in 2016.
In all, 66 percent of the shareholder vote rejected the
remuneration report in a non-binding poll. In a separate,
binding vote, 31.5 percent rejected the remuneration policy.
Pearson's chairman said after the vote he would continue
discussions with shareholders.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Alistair Smout, editing
by Paul Sandle)