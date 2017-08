SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Grupo SEB has reacquired Pueri Domus learning systems from Britain's Pearson Plc for an undisclosed value on Monday, the Brazilian company said.

SEB had sold four learning systems, including Pueri Domus, to Pearson seven years ago for $497 million. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)