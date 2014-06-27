FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pearson reiterates expectations for lower earnings outlook
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pearson reiterates expectations for lower earnings outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Pearson Plc

* Pearson: new segmental analysis

* As expected, our first-half adjusted operating profit and adjusted eps will be lower this year than in 2013, primarily reflecting outlook given at our full-year results

* We will report results using two new segmental analyses which reflect our new structure and operating model: geographies (north america, core and growth) and lines of business

* Half year 2013 includes £29m net restructuring charges as follows: north america, £8m; core, £16m; growth, £5m

* Full year 2013 includes £135m net restructuring charges as follows: north america, £53m; core, £50m; and growth, £32m. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

