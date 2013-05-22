FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson agrees $75 mln settlement in U.S. eBook pricing case
#Market News
May 22, 2013

Pearson agrees $75 mln settlement in U.S. eBook pricing case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Publisher Pearson said on Wednesday it would pay $75 million in consumer damages plus cost and fees as part of a deal with the United States to settle anti-trust claims relating to eBook pricing for its Penguin division.

Pearson said it had made a $40 million provision for a settlement in its 2012 accounts. An incremental charge will be expensed in the group’s 2013 accounts.

Penguin has also committed to the State Attorneys General to abide by the same injunctive relief as previously agreed in a separate settlement with the Department of Justice, it said.

