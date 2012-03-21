FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-FT reaches pay deal, industrial called off
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 21, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-FT reaches pay deal, industrial called off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Across-the-board pay rise upped to at least 2.5 percent

* Total pay bill unchanged

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - The Financial Times has agreed an improved pay deal with its editorial staff, it said on Wednesday, and the National Union of Journalists said it had now called off industrial action planned for next week.

The NUJ and the FT said the Pearson-owned company had agreed to pay an extra 0.5 percentage points over its previous offer, meaning that all staff will get an increase of at least 2.5 percent for 2011.

The overall pay bill will still be 3.5 percent, as less of the total budget will be reserved for merit pay. The union had argued for a more even distribution of the money available for pay increases.

“The FT NUJ chapel voted unanimously to welcome the decision to redistribute this year’s pay award more equitably,” the union said in a letter.

Financial Times Managing Editor Lisa MacLeod wrote in an email to staff: “We hope we can now move forward and all focus on our collective priority of producing outstanding journalism for the FT newspaper and the website.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.