CEO of Pearson's FT group to stand down
November 27, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

CEO of Pearson's FT group to stand down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Rona Fairhead, chief executive of Pearson’s Financial Times Group, is to stand down from the pink-paged newspaper group next April, she announced on Tuesday.

Fairhead will become the latest senior executive to leave the British media and education group following the announcement in October that Pearson Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino would step down at the end of the year after 16 years.

Analysts have recently questioned whether the change at the top of the Pearson group could result in a sale of the FT Group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
