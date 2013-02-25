FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson 2012 earnings in line, sees 2013 flat
February 25, 2013

Pearson 2012 earnings in line, sees 2013 flat

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British education and media group Pearson posted 2012 earnings in line with the downgraded guidance it provided in January and said it expected this year’s performance to be broadly level with 2012.

The owner of the Financial Times newspaper and Penguin books publisher said full-year adjusted earnings per share fell 3 percent to 84.2 pence on Monday, in line with the 84 pence level the company estimated in January.

Pearson forecast that tough trading conditions and structural industry change would continue in 2013. It said it expected 150 million pounds ($229 million) of gross restructuring costs this year as part of a plan to accelerate its education business towards digital services and fast-growing economies.

