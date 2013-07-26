FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson first-half profit falls on restructuring charges
July 26, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Pearson first-half profit falls on restructuring charges

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British publisher Pearson said adjusted earnings fell by a third in the first half, slightly more than the market expected, after restructuring charges, and said it still expected a broadly flat outcome for the year.

The educational publisher and Financial Times owner on Friday said adjusted earnings per share fell 4.9 pence to 9.9 pence including restructuring charges on sales up 5 percent at constant rates to 2.8 billion pounds ($4.3 billion).

Analysts were expecting sales of 2.7 billion pounds and adjusted earnings per share of 10.6 pence, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Chief executive John Fallon said: “In general, good growth in our digital, services and developing-market businesses continues to offset tough conditions for traditional publishing.”

