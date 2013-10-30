FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson reiterates outlook after resilient 9-month trading
October 30, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Pearson reiterates outlook after resilient 9-month trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British publisher Pearson reiterated its full-year guidance on Wednesday after reporting nine month underlying sales up 2 percent due to a strong performance in its professional and emerging markets divisions.

The education and media group, which owns the Financial Times newspaper, said it expected adjusted earnings per share to be broadly level with last year, at 82.6 pence, before restructuring costs.

The group, which put its M&A-focussed Mergermarket news service up for sale in July, said the process to explore a sale was progressing well.

