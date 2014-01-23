FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson says U.S. weakness to hit 2013 earnings
January 23, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Pearson says U.S. weakness to hit 2013 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - British publisher Pearson said its earnings per share after restructuring charges would be lower in 2013, due to weak demand in its education businesses in North America and Britain, its two biggest markets.

Pearson, the education and media group which owns the Financial Times newspaper, said it expected its earnings per share after restructuring charges to be around 70 pence.

Analysts on average had expected it to be around 76 pence, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It said earnings on an adjusted basis before restructuring charges would be around 83 pence, which was in line with previous guidance.

