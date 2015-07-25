FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson says in talks to sell its 50 pct stake in The Economist
#Market News
July 25, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Pearson says in talks to sell its 50 pct stake in The Economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - British publishing group Pearson said on Saturday it was in talks to sell its 50 percent stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist newspaper.

The move comes on the heels of Pearson’s sale of the Financial Times newspaper to Japanese media group Nikkei, announced this week.

“Pearson confirms it is in discussions with The Economist Group Board and trustees regarding the potential sale of our 50 percent share in the Group,” the company said in a statement on Saturday.

Reuters said on Friday that Pearson could sell its stake in The Economist, which is co-owned by a series of wealthy families and its staff and former staff, as it focuses on education.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
