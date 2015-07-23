FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson confirms Reuters report on Financial Times sale talks
July 23, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Pearson confirms Reuters report on Financial Times sale talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pearson said it was in advanced talks about selling the Financial Times newspaper, confirming an earlier Reuters report on Thursday.

“Pearson notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is in advanced discussions regarding the potential disposal of FT Group although there is no certainty that the discussions will lead to a transaction,” the company said.

A source told Reuters the group had decided to sell the newspaper and website to a “global, digital news company”. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

