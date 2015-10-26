FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson names pharma exec Sidney Taurel as new chairman
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Pearson names pharma exec Sidney Taurel as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British education publisher Pearson named Sidney Taurel as its new chairman on Monday, appointing the former pharmaceutical boss to lead its board at a time when it is facing questions over its strategy.

Taurel, the former chief executive and chairman of U.S. pharma giant Eli Lilly, will take up the role on Jan. 1, replacing Glen Moreno after more than a decade of service.

Pearson has in the last two years issued a string of profit warnings, the most recent of which was last week, as it has restructured to focus on digital services and emerging markets in education. The company sold the Financial Times newspaper in July.

Moreno said Taurel’s experience was well-suited to Pearson’s needs.

“We are delighted to have in Sidney a new chair with strong experience of global business and markets, used to leading in a complex regulatory environment,” he said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by William Hardy)

