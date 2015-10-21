FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson sees no recovery in U.S. enrolments for "two to three years"
October 21, 2015 / 9:00 AM / 2 years ago

Pearson sees no recovery in U.S. enrolments for "two to three years"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pearson said it had been surprised by around a 2 percent fall in enrolments in U.S. colleges in September - it had expected flat to a slight fall - and it did not expect a quick recovery.

“Clearly things like the impact on enrolments in America, that has proved more persistent than we expected, but it will turn, and it will turn over the next two to three years, not least because you’ve got a large and growing high school population in America,” Chief Executive John Fallon said in an interview on Wednesday.

Pearson had earlier said that its profit would come in at the bottom end of its forecast range, in part because of the lower enrolments, sending its shares down more than 16 percent. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

