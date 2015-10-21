FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson sees 2015 earnings at lower end of range
October 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Pearson sees 2015 earnings at lower end of range

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - British education publisher Pearson said it expected earnings to be at the bottom end of its range due to lower enrolments at some colleges in the United States and lower school text book purchases in some parts of South Africa.

Pearson said for 2015 earnings per share would come in at the bottom end of a 70 pence to 75 pence range, a range which was 5 pence lower than it had forecast earlier this year, in part to take account of its disposal of the Financial Times newspaper.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

