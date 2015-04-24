FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson says chairman to stand down, trading in line
#Publishing
April 24, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

Pearson says chairman to stand down, trading in line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Pearson Chairman Glen Moreno will step down in the next 12 months after more than nine years in the role, the British education and media group said on Friday.

The company also said it had made a solid start to the year, although as its trading is aligned with the school year, it is a quiet period for the group.

Pearson, which owns the Financial Times newspaper, said ahead of its AGM that it continued to expect to report adjusted earnings per share of 75 to 80 pence for the full year, unchanged from its forecast for 2015 when it published its last full-year results in February.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely

