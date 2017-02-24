Future's self-titled album tops Billboard 200 chart
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Rapper Future topped the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, scoring his fourth chart-topping album.
LONDON Feb 24 Pearson, the global education company battling a collapse in demand in its biggest market, posted a 2016 statutory loss of 2.3 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) after writing down the value of the business.
Pearson, which has issued five profit warnings in four years, took an impairment of goodwill of 2.5 billion pounds. The group reported 2016 adjusted operating profit of 635 million pounds, down 21 percent on the year but slightly better than expected.
Net debt increased to 1.1 billion pounds, from 654 million pounds the year before.
($1 = 0.7965 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
DETROIT, Feb 27 Japan's Takata Corp on Monday removed a major obstacle to its potential sale or restructuring, pleading guilty in a U.S. federal court to a felony charge as part of a $1 billion settlement that included compensation funds for automakers and victims of its faulty airbag inflators.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.