Pearson H1 profit falls on restructuring charges and currency
July 25, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Pearson H1 profit falls on restructuring charges and currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Publishing group Pearson posted a sharp fall in first-half profit, reflecting increased restructuring charges, currency movements and the impact on margins of the phasing of revenues.

The company, which makes over 70 percent of its revenue from educational publishing and also owns the Financial Times newspaper, said on Friday it made a first half adjusted operating profit, excluding Mergermarket, of 73 million pounds ($124.02 million) down from 124 million pounds last year.

Sales rose 2 percent to 2.0 billion pounds reflecting growth in digital, services and emerging markets, offset as by the impact of school curriculum changes in the United States and the UK.

Pearson posted adjusted earnings per share after restructuring charges of 4.7 pence, down from 9.9 pence, but raised its dividend 6 percent to 17 pence.

The firm said its full year outlook was unchanged. ($1 = 0.5886 British Pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
