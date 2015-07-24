FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson sticks to guidance after FT sale
July 24, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Pearson sticks to guidance after FT sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Pearson, the British group selling the Financial Times in a $1.3 billion deal, increased its dividend and confirmed guidance on Friday after first-half operating profit dipped, partly on the timing of textbook adoption in the United States.

The company, which is now focused on education after agreeing to sell the newspaper to Japan’s Nikkei on Thursday, said first half operating profit fell 4 percent to 72 million pounds ($111.67 million).

Pearson increased its interim dividend by 6 percent to 18 pence a share. ($1 = 0.6447 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

