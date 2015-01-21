Pearson expects to grow in 2015 after solid end to 2014

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Pearson said it expected to grow its earnings in 2015 after solid growth in its North American higher education business helped it bring an end to a turbulent two-year period of restructuring and profit downgrades.

The education and media group set out its early forecasts for the next financial year after saying it expected to post 2014 earnings per share towards the top of its guidance, at 66 pence compared with a range of 62 to 67 pence.

The group said for 2015 it expected adjusted earnings per share to come in between 75 and 80 pence. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)