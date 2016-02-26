FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pearson sees profit recovery in 2018
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
February 26, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Pearson sees profit recovery in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pearson plc, the British education company struggling to find a strategy to cope with tough end-markets, reported operating profit of 723 million pounds ($1.01 billion) for 2015, 2 percent down on the year before.

The company, which announced another major restructuring last month, posted a similar drop in sales to 4.47 billion pounds, in line with analysts expectations.

It said it expected to report adjusted operating profit to fall again this year, to between 580 and 620 million pounds, but added its restructuring should deliver profit at or above 800 million pounds in 2018. ($1 = 0.7154 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.