July 20 (Reuters) - Peel Hunt, a UK-based corporate broking and advisory firm focused on small- and mid-cap companies, hired Douglas Jack and Ivor Jones as research analysts covering the leisure industry.

Jack and Jones join Peel Hunt from Numis Corp Plc.

Jack will join Peel Hunt in early 2017, the company said. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)