DIARY - Today in Washington - March 8
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
The deal comprises of $2.2 billion in cash at closing and up to $650 million in potential milestone payments, according to a statement by Perrigo, which confirmed an earlier Reuters report about the agreement. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Diane Craft)
0830/1330: The Labor Dept. issues Q4 Nonfarm Productivity and Costs.
(Adds comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday. The percentage of investors who intend to buy property in 2017 rose to 67 percent from 65 percent last year and 60 percent two years ago, according to a survey by CBRE Group Inc , th
SAN FRANCISCO, March 7 Airbnb, the leading online marketplace for short-term lodging, on Tuesday invited some of the owners of properties listed on its service, known as hosts, to attend executive board meetings and offered them more direct contact with its chief executive, in an attempt to give the people vital to the company's success a greater say in how it is run.