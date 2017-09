PRAGUE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textiles company Pegas Nonwovens has confirmed its guidance for 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 37 million euros ($50.3 million) and 39 million euros.

The company will release preliminary results on Mar 20. ($1 = 0.7352 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman)