PRAGUE, July 16 (Reuters) - Czech Republic-based artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens said on Tuesday it had launched a new production plant and has been able to make its first deliveries to customers.

The launch comes as expected and will not impact the company’s production outlook for 2013 and guidance of full-year EBITDA to rise by 5-15 percent year on year. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova)