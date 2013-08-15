FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech company Pegas halts testing of new Egypt factory
August 15, 2013 / 1:25 PM / in 4 years

Czech company Pegas halts testing of new Egypt factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textile maker Pegas Nonwovens has halted a test run of its new factory in Egypt because of political turmoil in the country, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“The security situation (around the plant) is relatively calm, although we stopped the line to secure maximum security for our employees,” spokesman Ondrej Kouril said, adding that the company has not seen any material damage.

Pegas Nonwovens has been planning to ramp up production this year at the facility 35 km outside Egypt’s capital.

J&T Banka analysts said in a note on Thursday that any long delay in opening the line could compromise the company’s target for growth in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 5-15 percent this year. (Reporting by Jan Korselt; writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

