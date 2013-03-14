FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech textiles firm Pegas's profits turn down in Q4
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 14, 2013 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Czech textiles firm Pegas's profits turn down in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 7.5 percent drop in fourth-quarter core profits on Thursday, saying higher commodity prices squeezed sales margins.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 9.3 million euros, in line with the average estimate given by seven analysts in a Reuters poll.

For the whole of 2012 EBITDA rose 5.7 percent to 38.1 million euros, at the lower end of the company’s own forecast, which was for a rise of 5 to 15 percent.

“Our ambition was to achieve a result in the upper limits of the announced range,” it said in a statement. “Lower than planned production, particularly in the third quarter, and the unfavourable impact of the polymer price pass-through mechanism, meant that our expectations were achieved at the lower end of the scale,” it said.

Pegas set the same forecast for 2013. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.