Pegas Q2 EBITDA meets forecast

PRAGUE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 15.2 percent rise in core quarterly earnings, helped by higher output thanks to a new production line.

Second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 8.01 million euros ($10.0 million), meeeting a forecast for 8.01 million in a Reuters poll.

The company reported a steep drop in profit to 449,000 euros from 4.4 million in the 2011 period, hit by foreign exchange losses from debt revaluations. Analysts had forecast a 280,000 euro loss.

Pegas maintained its outlook for 2012 EBITDA to grow 5-15 percent , up from 2.4 percent last year. ($1 = 0.7982 euro) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)