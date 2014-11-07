FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Pegas says its bonds issue priced at 99.583 pct
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2014 / 8:00 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Pegas says its bonds issue priced at 99.583 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens priced its issue of up to 2.5 billion Czech crowns ($111.49 million) in bonds maturing in 2018 at 99.583 percent of the nominal value, the company said on Friday.

Pegas said in October it would offer the unsecured bonds, with a fixed interest rate of 2.85 percent to qualified local and foreign investors and also to retail investors in the Czech Republic.

The proceeds would be used to repay bank loans and would not increase the company’s net debt, Pegas has said.

Erste Group Bank’s Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna and Wood & Co. are managing the issue. (1 US dollar = 22.4240 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)

