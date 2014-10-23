FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Czech Pegas gets approval for CZK 2.5 bln bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens has received regulator approval for the issue of up to 2.5 billion crowns ($114.11 million) in bonds maturing in 2018, the company said on Thursday.

Pegas said it would offer the unsecured bonds, with a fixed interest rate of 2.85 percent, to qualified local and foreign investors and also to retail investors in the Czech Republic.

The company expects results of the public offering will be known on Nov. 7. It reiterated proceeds would be used to repay bank loans and would not increase the company’s net debt.

Erste Group Bank’s Czech unit Ceska Sporitelna and Wood & Co. will manage the issue, Pegas said. (1 US dollar = 21.9090 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

