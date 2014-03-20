FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech textiles maker Pegas Q4 EBITDA slightly above forecast
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2014 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Czech textiles maker Pegas Q4 EBITDA slightly above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 14-percent year-on-year increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the fourth quarter to 10.6 million euros helped in part by a weaker Czech crown.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had expected quarterly EBITDA of 10.1 million on average.

For the whole year the maker of synthetic non-woven textiles such as baby nappies reported EBITDA growth of 1.1 percent to 38.6 million euros. It said it expected EBITDA to grow by between 12 and 22 percent in 2014.

Reporting by Robert Muller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.