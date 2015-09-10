FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech textile firm Pegas signs deal for new Egypt production line
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 10, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Czech textile firm Pegas signs deal for new Egypt production line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens has signed a contract for the delivery of a new production line for its plant in Egypt that is expected to be put into operation in the second quarter of 2017, the company said on Thursday.

Pegas said the second line would raise production capacity at its Egyptian plant to 45,000 tonnes annually.

“We consider this type of production line, with its lower overall investment costs, lower demands on infrastructure and lower capacity to be an expansion technology platform which is suitable for penetration into new, especially developing markets,” Pegas Chief Executive Frantisek Rezac said in a statement. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.