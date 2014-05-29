FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profits up 22 pct at Czech textiles firm Pegas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

Profits up 22 pct at Czech textiles firm Pegas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens raised its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) by 22 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 12.3 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

Pegas said the result was mainly influenced by its new Egyptian production plant, which went into full commercial production at the start of January.

Seven analysts polled by Reuters had expected quarterly EBITDA of 11.6 million euros on average.

Revenue increased by 18 percent to 58.8 million euros, above the 56.7 million expected in by analysts, according to a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
