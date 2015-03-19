FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Pegas Q4 profit up 24 pct, raises outlook
March 19, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Pegas Q4 profit up 24 pct, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 19 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens posted a 23.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 13.2 million euros, the Czech synthetic textiles maker said on Thursday.

It swung to net profit of 7.6 million euros in the quarter from a loss a year earlier and revenue rose by 10.4 percent to 58.8 million euros.

Pegas raised its forecast for annual EBITDA to 44.0-48.5 million euros after it reported an increase to 47.2 million euros in 2014. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)

