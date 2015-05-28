FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Pegas Q1 net profit jumps, confirms annual guidance
May 28, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Czech Pegas Q1 net profit jumps, confirms annual guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens’ first-quarter net profit jumped 159 percent to 14.4 million euros ($15.7 million), helped by production remaining near record levels and foreign exchange gains.

The figure was above the average estimate of 11.2 million euros seen in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 3 percent to 12.6 million euros. The company confirmed its outlook for full-year EBITDA to be in a range of 44.0 million to 48.5 million euros.

$1 = 0.9147 euros Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char

