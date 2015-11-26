FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pegas Nonwovens profit down sharply, sees guidance at lower end of range
November 26, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Pegas Nonwovens profit down sharply, sees guidance at lower end of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 94 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, pressured by rising raw material costs and the absence of currency gains seen a year ago.

Net profit fell to 0.5 million euros, well below the average estimate of 3.0 million euros seen in a Reuters poll.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), dropped 31 percent to 8.2 million euros, missing estimates. The company said it expected full-year EBITDA at the lower ended of its guided range of 44.0 million to 48.5 million euros. (Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Jane Merriman)

