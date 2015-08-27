FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech textile maker Pegas posts 9.6 pct fall in Q2 core profit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Czech textile maker Pegas posts 9.6 pct fall in Q2 core profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens’ second-quarter core earnings fell 9.6 percent to 8.9 million euros ($10.10 million) due to a rise in polymer prices and the revaluation of a share option plan, the Czech artificial textile maker said on Thursday.

That was short of the 9.4 million euros forecast by analysts polled by Reuters for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Net profit fell 61 percent to 2.0 million euros, below the 2.5 million expected by analysts.

The company reiterated that it expected a full-year EBITDA of 44.0 million to 48.5 million euros.

$1 = 0.8815 euros Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.