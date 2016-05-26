FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech firm Pegas Nonwovens Q1 profit falls 97 pct, misses estimates
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Czech firm Pegas Nonwovens Q1 profit falls 97 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Czech artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens’ first-quarter net profit fell 97 percent, mainly due to exchange-rate losses, it said on Thursday.

Net profit fell to 0.5 million euros, below the average estimate of 1.75 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

Core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), dropped 8.1 percent to 11.6 million euros, in line with estimates.

The company confirmed its full-year EBITDA guidance, expecting it to grow to 43.0 million to 49 million euros. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.