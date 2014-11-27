FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Profits up 36 pct at Czech textiles firm Pegas
November 27, 2014

Profits up 36 pct at Czech textiles firm Pegas

PRAGUE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens’ third- quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 35.9 percent from a year earlier to 11.9 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

Revenue increased by 25.9 percent to 60.4 million euros($75.6 million) while net profit soared by 283.5 percent to 8.9 million euros.

Pegas also confirmed its forecast for annual EBITDA to grow by 12 to 22 percent from 38.6 million euros in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7992 euro) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by David Clarke)

