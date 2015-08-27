FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Pegas says does not expect impact from Unipetrol stoppage
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 27, 2015 / 3:53 PM / 2 years ago

Czech Pegas says does not expect impact from Unipetrol stoppage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Czech artificial fabrics maker Pegas Nonwovens is on the “safe side” with raw material supplies for now despite a stoppage of production at supplier Unipetrol, Pegas’s chief executive said on Thursday.

A fire earlier this month halted petrochemical production at Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol’s plant and the company said on Thursday a resumption of full production was still a matter of months.

When asked about the impact on Pegas, CEO Frantisek Rezac said the company had the support of other suppliers and also had its own safety stock of raw materials and finished products.

“Even without this production we will have enough material in September and we will be still keeping our standard level of safety stock,” he said on a call with analysts. “And we have promises from other suppliers to continue with support when we will need it. It means now that we are on the safe side.” (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.