Czech Pegas Q4 EBITDA up 3 pct after new line
March 15, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Pegas Q4 EBITDA up 3 pct after new line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 15 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported on Thursday a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit, helped by the launch of a new production line last year and lower input prices.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 10.0 million euros ($13.03 million), in line with the average estimate in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The company swung to a 2.3 million euro net loss due to foreign exchange losses and an increase in deferred tax, it said.

Pegas said it expected EBITDA to grow 5 to 15 percent in 2012 after showing a 2011 rise of 2.4 percent, on the low end of its guidance last year. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

