Czech Pegas EBITDA above forecast on strong sales

PRAGUE, May 23 (Reuters) - Artificial textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 6 percent year-on-year rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 10.1 million euros, mainly due to better sales.

The result was above the average estimate of 9.8 million in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The maker of synthetic non-woven textiles such as baby nappies reiterated its full-year outlook for EBITDA to grow between 5 and 15 percent from 2012, when it reached 38.1 million euros. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)