FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Pegas lowers 2013 EBITDA outlook to EUR 37-39 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2013 / 7:51 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Pegas lowers 2013 EBITDA outlook to EUR 37-39 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Czech company Pegas Nonwovens has lowered its outlook for EBITDA for all of 2013 to 37 million to 39 million euros after excluding the revaluation of the share option plan to fair value, the company said on Thursday.

The artificial textiles maker previously expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow by at least 5 percent this year from last year’s result of 38.1 million euros.

In the first nine months, Pegas reported EBITDA of 27.9 million euros, down 3.2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.