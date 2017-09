PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported a 12.4 percent rise in second-quarter core profit on Thursday, thanks to rising prices of non-woven textiles.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 9.099 million euros ($12.14 million) in the quarter, below a market forecast for 10.42 million euros.