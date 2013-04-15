FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Pegasus Airlines says to float stake in IPO this week
April 15, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, April 15 (Reuters) - Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines will sell a 34.5 percent stake at an initial public offering (IPO) this week, the Istanbul-based company said in a stock-exchange filing.

Of that, 10 percent will be allocated to domestic individual investors, 10 percent to qualified investors, 10 percent to domestic institutional investors and 70 percent to foreign institutional investors, according to the filing.

Pegasus set the price range at 17 to 20.40 lira ($9.50-$11.40), sources told Reuters on April 2, signalling a market value of about 1.7-2.1 billion lira ($970 mln-$1.2 bln).

The airline said in March the offering, managed by Barclays and Is Yatirim, would help fund its expansion, increasing its capital to 102 million lira from 75 million.

$1 = 1.7882 lira Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

