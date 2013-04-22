UPDATE 1-Market debut to value Turkey's Pegasus Airlines at $1 bln

(Adds details on demand, background)

ISTANBUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines’ stock market listing of a 34.5 percent stake is priced at 18.4 lira per share, brokerage Is Investment said on Monday, valuing the company at 1.88 billion lira ($1.04 billion).

The airline said in March the offering, managed by Barclays and Is Investment, would help fund its expansion.

A price range of 17 to 20.40 lira had been set for the offering.

Is Investment said a nominal total of 35.294 million lira worth of shares was sold in the offering, with demand at 68.2 million lira. A greenshoe option was exercised.

Total domestic demand from 10,300 investors was 23.6 million lots, 2.5 times higher than the allocated share for the domestic market. Foreign demand from the 79 institutional investors was 44.6 million lots, 1.9 times higher than the allocated share.

Seventy percent of the stock was allocated to foreign institutional investors and 30 percent to the domestic market.